Okta Inc (OKTA) CFO William E. Losch Sells 4,431 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $364,715.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,684.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
OKTA stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 1.20. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $87.72.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,744,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $7,669,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $53,106,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Okta to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.61.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.
