OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $12.60 Million in Unilever N.V. (UL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 241,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,000. Unilever makes up 1.3% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Creative Planning increased its position in Unilever by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.61. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $58.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.442 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 63.18%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

