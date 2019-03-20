OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 310,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,925,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 99,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $35.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $9.40 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/old-mission-capital-llc-takes-9-40-million-position-in-vaneck-vectors-junior-gold-miners-etf-gdxj.html.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.