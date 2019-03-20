Old National Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,900 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 943% compared to the average daily volume of 278 call options.

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 23.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,683,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,272,000 after acquiring an additional 827,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,845,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,919,000 after acquiring an additional 572,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Old National Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (ONB)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/old-national-bancorp-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-onb.html.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.