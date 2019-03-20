Onespan (OSPN) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Onespan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Onespan from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Onespan in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Onespan in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Onespan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Onespan alerts:

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $20.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.30 million, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.09. Onespan has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.94 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Onespan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Onespan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Onespan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.