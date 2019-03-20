Opaleye Management Inc. Grows Holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of TG Therapeutics worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 582,771 shares in the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after acquiring an additional 549,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,974,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 339,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 322,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 37,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $153,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. B. Riley started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/opaleye-management-inc-grows-holdings-in-tg-therapeutics-inc-tgtx.html.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.