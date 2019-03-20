Oppenheimer Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OMOM)

Oppenheimer Russell 1000 Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:OMOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

BATS:OMOM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.19.

