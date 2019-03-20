Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Oracle by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $180,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,964,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $221.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

