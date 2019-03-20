Orbimed Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in The Medicines Company (MDCO) Stock

Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 54,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 39.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Medicines by 23.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Medicines by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,068,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,066,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Medicines by 30.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 54,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Medicines in the third quarter worth $369,000.

In other The Medicines news, EVP Christopher T. Cox acquired 113,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $2,008,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,451.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Timney acquired 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $52,375.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,223.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 799,526 shares of company stock valued at $19,206,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of MDCO opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Medicines Company has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,119.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that The Medicines Company will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

