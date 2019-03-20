Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $36,000 Position in Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $57,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Hillman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eugene Farrell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 871,133 shares of company stock worth $28,514,208 over the last three months.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Stephens started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 111.93% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $36,000 Position in Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-takes-36000-position-in-smartsheet-inc-smar.html.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.