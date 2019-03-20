Origen Financial (ORGN) & Camden Property Trust (CPT) Head to Head Contrast

Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Origen Financial does not pay a dividend. Camden Property Trust pays out 64.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Origen Financial has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origen Financial and Camden Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origen Financial $50,000.00 46.67 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A Camden Property Trust $954.51 million 10.10 $156.12 million $4.77 20.91

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Origen Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Origen Financial and Camden Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden Property Trust 0 5 11 1 2.76

Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $99.53, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Origen Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Origen Financial and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origen Financial -2,029.20% -11.04% -10.98% Camden Property Trust 16.36% 4.56% 2.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origen Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Origen Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origen Financial Company Profile

Origen Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Origen Financial, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America, ranking #24.

