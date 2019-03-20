Otelco Inc (OTEL) Major Shareholder Buys $41,576.18 in Stock

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $41,576.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Ira Sochet bought 7,151 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $110,125.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Ira Sochet bought 60,000 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Ira Sochet acquired 28,120 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $461,168.00.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Ira Sochet acquired 11,000 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Ira Sochet acquired 935 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $14,875.85.

On Thursday, January 3rd, Ira Sochet acquired 5,935 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $94,900.65.

On Thursday, December 20th, Ira Sochet acquired 26,830 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $428,743.40.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Ira Sochet acquired 28,300 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $451,668.00.

OTEL stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.75. Otelco Inc has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 131.34% and a net margin of 14.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Otelco by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otelco by 930.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otelco by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Otelco by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Otelco by 50.0% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

