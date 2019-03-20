Pakcoin (PAK) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Pakcoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Pakcoin has a market cap of $109,268.00 and $453.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015029 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000426 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

