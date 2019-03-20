Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stake Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,193,567 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 262 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -440.91, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. First Analysis raised Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.11, for a total transaction of $1,808,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,893,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Rene Bonvanie sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,652 shares of company stock worth $45,891,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

