Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 132,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $584,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $359,154,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $214,734,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $91,357,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $77,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

TGE opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy LP has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.60 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tallgrass Energy news, Director John T. Raymond sold 46,386,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $487,983,160.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 284,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $6,847,915.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

