Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in Pandora Media Inc (P)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 309,503 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,949,000. Manikay Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,124,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,211,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 30.5% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,135,468 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $86,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.
Shares of NYSE:P opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.04. Pandora Media Inc has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.
About Pandora Media
Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.
