Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.83 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.66% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 38,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 425,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 329,136 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

XME opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $38.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1517 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

