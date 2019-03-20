Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 626.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,537 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,307,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 256,118 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Antero Resources by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 457,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 170,300 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Yorktown Energy Partners VII L.P. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners VII L.P. now owns 2,914,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after buying an additional 434,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,579,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,893,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Rady purchased 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Scotiabank set a $19.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $19.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

Antero Resources stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

