Pantheon Resources (PANR) Trading 7.7% Higher

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.37 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.15 ($0.26). 119,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,390,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.70 ($0.24).

The company has a market cap of $91.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

