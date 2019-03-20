Paragon Care Ltd. (ASX:PGC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Paragon Care stock opened at A$0.45 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 million and a PE ratio of 31.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29. Paragon Care has a fifty-two week low of A$0.43 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.89 ($0.63).

Get Paragon Care alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Paragon Care Ltd. (PGC) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/paragon-care-ltd-pgc-announces-0-01-interim-dividend.html.

Paragon Care Company Profile

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia and New Zealand. It provides solutions for beddings, bedding furniture, emergency trolleys, medical carts, stainless steel medical equipment, storage systems, material handling products, surgical instruments, clinical refrigerators, lifting systems, diagnostic and surgical products, newborn hearing screening equipment, diagnostic and intra-operative ultrasound equipment, temperature management solutions, balance and mobility diagnosis and rehabilitation products, immunohaematology reagents, laboratory and diagnostic equipment, and air management solutions.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.