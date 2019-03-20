ParallelCoin Market Capitalization Hits $12,734.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $12,734.00 and $0.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

