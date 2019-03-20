Pareteum (TEUM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pareteum in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Pareteum in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of TEUM opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.81 million, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.13. Pareteum has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

