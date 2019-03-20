Park National Corp OH Has $35.48 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,709 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.2% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,089,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $431,879,000 after purchasing an additional 930,083 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.76.

VZ opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $239.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

