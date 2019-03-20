Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Stake Increased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 320.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.66% of Parsley Energy worth $33,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $65,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $769,028.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 398,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,340,208.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 660,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,017. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.66 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PE shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/parsley-energy-inc-pe-stake-increased-by-zimmer-partners-lp.html.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.