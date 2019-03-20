Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Paypal by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 232,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,885,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Paypal to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $101.83.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-shares-sold-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.