Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

NYSE PEB opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.63%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

