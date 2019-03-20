Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO)

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOCO. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gocompare.Com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 114.67 ($1.50).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

Shares of LON GOCO opened at GBX 73.20 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $306.30 million and a PE ratio of 11.62. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 143 ($1.87).

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, research analysts expect that Gocompare.Com Group will post 704.000019037747 EPS for the current year.

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Peter Wood bought 17,783,588 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £11,381,496.32 ($14,871,940.83). Also, insider Adrian Webb bought 15,000 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,936.10). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,798,997 shares of company stock worth $1,139,169,691.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.