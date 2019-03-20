PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 926,577 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the February 15th total of 647,402 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 484,931 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $77,051.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 64,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc a specialty financial services company, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. The company originates first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans to allow customers to purchase or refinance their homes.

