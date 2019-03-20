Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $100.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5309 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

