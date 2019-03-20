Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 572.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $100.41 and a twelve month high of $145.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

