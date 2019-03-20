Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Invests $310,000 in Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,070 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 243.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,144,694 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $201,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,286 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,644,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $66,202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 234.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,802,260 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $87,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,825 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $20,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGC opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.09 and a beta of 4.29.

CGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. GMP Securities cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.27 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules, and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

