Pentair (PNR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

PNR opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $740.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $422,748.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,002.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $48,404.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,794 shares of company stock worth $482,559. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,268,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,386,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,974 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $30,745,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Pentair by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 893,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after acquiring an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 56.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after acquiring an additional 640,849 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

