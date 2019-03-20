PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Receives $81.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Sunday, January 6th.

PKI stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $756.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 24,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $2,270,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,748.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $148,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,048 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

