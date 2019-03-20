PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 163.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on PerkinElmer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.99.

PKI stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $756.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.15 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.76%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 24,465 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $2,270,596.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,748.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 5,601 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $524,365.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,984 shares of company stock worth $3,252,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

