Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL) Receives GBX 51 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 51 ($0.67).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, February 18th.

PDL stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 20.87 ($0.27). 1,149,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 19.60 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.45 ($0.96). The company has a market capitalization of $181.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

