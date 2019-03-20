Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Lowered by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Sterling Global Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $249.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 149,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $6,513,033.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,526 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,089. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

