PGT Innovations (PGTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.79

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 21315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.
The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $820.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $189.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other PGT Innovations news, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,282. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 481.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 82,821 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PGT Innovations by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 404,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
