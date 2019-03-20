PHI INC/SH (PHII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.02

PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHII) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 1832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PHI INC/SH stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHII) by 447.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.76% of PHI INC/SH worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

PHI INC/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHII)

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

