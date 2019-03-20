Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,627 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,039,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,445,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 104,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

NYSE:PM opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $103.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/philip-morris-international-inc-pm-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.