Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Announces Dividend of GBX 23.40

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $22.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 708.10 ($9.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 735.20 ($9.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 814 ($10.64) to GBX 857 ($11.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 774.50 ($10.12).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/phoenix-group-holdings-phnx-announces-dividend-of-gbx-23-40.html.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.