Pitcairn Co. Sells 10,396 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 4,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/pitcairn-co-sells-10396-shares-of-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.