PlayAGS (AGS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,976. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 419,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 36,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 436,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 166,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

