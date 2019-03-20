Playgroundz Market Cap Tops $4.96 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $4,807.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Playgroundz token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00004288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00375763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.01645544 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00229573 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG.

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

