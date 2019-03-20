Plc Barclays Sells 221 Shares of Barclays PLC (BCS) Stock

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 221 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $22,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 51.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 16.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 305,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 55.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Barclays by 485.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 72,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth about $6,009,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

