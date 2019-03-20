Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $87.08 and a 52-week high of $118.44. The company has a market capitalization of $905.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total transaction of $814,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

