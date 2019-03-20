PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $453,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $453,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-453000-holdings-in-eaton-vance-tax-managed-diversified-eq-ety.html.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.