PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $468,000 Position in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Stericycle by 110.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,394,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,539,000 after buying an additional 2,835,972 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Stericycle by 6,998.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,132 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,998,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,404,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,116,000 after acquiring an additional 438,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $24,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

