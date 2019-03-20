PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $89,882,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 17,033.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,294,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,369 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 166.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,218,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 761,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 156.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,995,000 after purchasing an additional 626,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 73.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,572,000 after purchasing an additional 497,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. HSBC raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Santander raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of SQM opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.32. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $58.69.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

