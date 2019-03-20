Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (PPSC)

Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0102 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of PPSC opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77.

