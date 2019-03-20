Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Potlatchdeltic reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Potlatchdeltic.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 40,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,425,677.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $328,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,374 shares of company stock worth $2,323,754. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 3,277.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 834,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 810,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. 1,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potlatchdeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.